Smartphone Keyboards Suck–Who Will Fix Them?

Minuum
The Fix: Smash the qwerty keyboard into one row and use predictive text to select letters.
Wright Says: “There is one big trade-off here: touch-typing is almost impossible. However, if the predictive system is good, it might well make up for the speed penalty that imposes.”
SI revolution
The Fix: Replace the keyboard’s usual 105-ish keys with just four movable buttons.
Wright Says: “This will dramatically minimize the extent of the movements that need to be made, but it requires you to learn unfamiliar associations between letters and buttons.”
8PEN
The Fix: Place keys in four sectors and swipe across them, mimicking the motion of handwriting.
Wright Says: “Given the work that I have done, this is the approach closest to my heart. It is also quite clearly the approach that will require the most extra learning on the part of users.”
Will We Be Using New Keyboards Soon?
Probably Not, Wright Says: “There will inevitably be people who want to try something new that catches their fancy. But there is a real cost to switching from a known system to another, and so even if some system is better, there will be many potential users unwilling to switch.”