Do Dress Codes At The Office Work?

For Ash Sethi, the stringent requirements at his former workplace definitely created a wrinkle in his day. As a legislative advisor in a Senate office on Capitol Hill, Sethi says there were numerous regulations pertaining to grooming and dress.

“Our sideburns were not allowed to reach beyond the bottom of our earlobe, and we were told if they did they’d have to be shaved down immediately,” he tells Fast Company. “Also, unless we were planning to grow a well trimmed beard, we could not be more than one day removed from a shave or we’d be sent to the men’s room with a razor and shaving cream.”

Back in 2006, Sethi recalls that no rule–except for the one that mandated a coat and tie (but no seersucker, please) whenever Senate was in session–was written in a handbook. Rather he says, the code was issued in the form of verbal instruction by the assistant to the chief of staff.

The point of the policy, says Sethi, was likely to show to visitors and outsiders that staff members were smart professionals who were diligent about their work. But it took an undue toll on productivity and morale. “Having such a rigid dress code and grooming policy actually instilled in me a distaste for overtly formal dress at the office,” Sethi maintains, “I felt like so much time and energy was put into worrying about how my appearance would be judged and less on the work I needed to be doing.”

At TheLadders, job search expert Amanda Augustine is wearing pearls and a skirt because she’s frequently working with clients. Not 10 feet away from her desk, the tech group slumps in T-shirts and jeans.

Whistling while you work (even Disney relaxed its 1955 mandate against facial hair) versus slogging through the corporate soup may be as personal as selecting which underpants you’re wearing today, yet plenty of companies adhere to a dress code to keep their staff buttoned up and carefully groomed.

The staff at Newsweek and the Daily Beast may currently have those skivvies in a wad, thanks to a rigorous edict handed down by new owner, the International Business Times (IBT). In a plot twist worthy of a novel, the group that was wont to report on Draconian dress codes now has its own playbook to follow–or be pink-slipped. Among ITB’s rules: tips for personal hygiene “critical as it may affect fellow employees, clients, affiliations, and guests,” along with a list of banned clothing such as flip-flops (or any open-toe sandal), microminis, and midriff-baring tops. “Well-groomed, business-style hair of natural color is required. “Body piercing (other than earrings) should not be visible. Tattoos and body piercings (other than earrings) must be covered.”