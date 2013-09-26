Typo? Now You Can Edit Your Facebook Posts

A small but long-anticipated Facebook feature that lets you retroactively edit your posts is rolling out in a new update for web and Android today, with an iOS update coming soon. It’s a first-world problem if there ever was one, but in the past, you’d have to delete an entire post (along with any likes or comments it amassed) if, say, you noticed a typo you wanted to fix. It’s a handy feature for those of us smartphone users whose autocorrect often bests us.