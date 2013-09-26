Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Just Got One Step Closer To Reality

Elon Musk’s concept for the Hyperloop , a high-speed tube transit system that could theoretically get passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes, has been the subject of much media attention since Musk unveiled it in August. To date, it has remained just that: a concept. But the Hyperloop may be inching its way toward reality with the help of two top engineers who have taken on the task of bringing the project to life.

The engineers–Dr. Marco Villa, the former director of mission operations at Musk’s SpaceX, and Dr. Patricia Galloway, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers–are currently seeking volunteers to sign onto a dedicated Hyperloop project they are managing through the crowd-powered platform JumpStartFund. In exchange, volunteers will receive equity in a new, yet-to-be-created company dedicated to developing the Hyperloop.

JumpStartFund’s portal solicits votes and input from the crowd on projects in development from conception to funding. The Hyperloop project has been featured on JumpStartFund since late August.

“I believe this project will revolutionize how transportation will be viewed for future travel to and from major cities similar to the way the Concorde almost changed air travel,” Dr. Galloway said in a statement. “What is different today is the opportunities that crowdsourcing and crowdfunding offer in getting dreams and innovations off the ground to allow the Concordes of the future to become reality today.”

The possibility of a real-life Hyperloop has been the source of much debate at Fast Company. We’ve written about why it could happen, and why it can’t. Are you optimistic about the Hyperloop becoming a reality? Tell us in the comments.

