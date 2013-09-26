Justin Bieber and Zach Galifianakis Viciously Insult Each Other Between Two Ferns

There are two kinds of guests on Zach Galifianakis’s deliciously disastrous webseries, Between Two Ferns: those who get increasingly more defensive at the sulking host’s barbed insults, and those who rise to the occasion and give as good as they get. Justin Bieber appears to be among the latter.

The last time Co.Create mentioned Galifianakis’s beloved fake talk show, it was during an Oscars special with the actual nominees. Since then, the series has also served as the backdrop of a Lonely Island video–a spoof within a spoof. In other words, this series’ pop cultural saturation seemed to have reached as far as it could go. In the latest incarnation, though, Between Two Ferns has gone back to basics, even if it’s in the company of one of the world’s biggest stars.





Justin Bieber is clearly aware of his media image, or at least his handlers are, and they’ve briefed him thoroughly. During the five-minute runtime, he does nothing to try to show a new side of himself or clear the air; rather, he appears to be in on the joke of his own bratty behavior, and unafraid to fling sly disses at Galifianakis. The fact that neither of these guys seems to have anything to promote right now, and seem to have inexplicably made this video, just because, well, that only makes this anti-talk show better.