How Thrillist Built An $80 Million Bro Empire

In publishing, there’s something called voice: the parlance of a certain outlet that jibes with its target demographic. Thrillist, the newsletter and ecommerce startup, has nailed its own demographic. For example, slotted under travel:

Spend the weekend watching elk do it: Haven’t you ever wanted to witness the magic that is the elk mating season? Of course you have! More.

Whose elk-sexed vernacular is this? That of the young urban American male, the 20- and 30-year-old dudes that Thrillist was built by and built to serve. And as cofounder Ben Lerer tells Mashable, the path from courting that cohort to actually generating one was a long one.

Thrillist was founded by two University of Pennsylvania grads back in 2005: the aforementioned Lerer and his brother-in-arms, Adam Rich. They were pining for some sort of city guide for dudes such as themselves: Daily Candy had done something for the softer set, while men’s magazines had the playful yet bullshitless tone that were going after. Their task, then, was to form that bridge.

So they launched in New York, with Lerer and Rich crawling through neighborhoods in search of awesome stuff to do. They sent the list to friends. The list grew. And sure enough, businesses were seeing a bulge when Thrillist featured them. Suddenly, they had a possible business on their hands. So they grew, made their first hire, then, on their one-year anniversary, launched in Los Angeles. Then San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami.

The question, then, was how to monetize the thing.

Another part of the story is that Ben Lerer is the son of Huffington Post cofounder Ken Lerer. The two are partners in Lerer Ventures, the venture fund that’s been behind Everlane, NowThisNews, and others.

(In a different interview, the younger Lerer would say that “the reason I think I’ve been successful has actually been . . . through insecurity . . . I don’t want to be some guy that people look at and say, Eh, he works with his dad.”)