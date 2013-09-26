Dr. Oz’s Social Media Platform Hits $91 Million In Funding

The Nashville-based 25-year-old venture capital firm Heritage Group has made a strategic investment in Sharecare, an online platform that combines clinically-proven assessments, tools, and content to provide customized health management to consumers. Sharecare was founded by Jeff Arnold and Dr. Mehmet Oz. This round of funding brings Sharecare’s total funding to $91 million.

Rock Morphis, the managing director of the Heritage Group has also joined Sharecare’s board of directors as part of the investment. “Sharecare is helping bridge the gap between the US health care system’s fee-for-service structure, and the rapidly evolving focus on accountable care and population health management,” he says. Previous investors include Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, Discovery Communications and Sony Pictures Television.

In the past, the $167 million Heritage Healthcare Innovation Fund has invested in a number of other companies including: Awarepoint, Aviacode, Explorys, Intralign, Simplee, and Vivify Health.

[Correction: This item was changed after publication to better describe Rock Morphis’s role on Sharecare’s board of directors. And we corrected the list of companies in which Heritage Healthcare Innovation Fund has invested.]

