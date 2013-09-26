These Logo Mash-Ups Cleverly Expose The Common Ground Between Brands

One staple of sitcoms is the crossover episode, where the cast of one show has a guest arc on another show on the same network. Although the closest that brands come to having a crossover is when they team up to co-sponsor events, a new Tumblr’s sole purpose is to depict what it might look like if popular logos intermingled.

Logo Mash-Ups cleverly merges the common ground between brands in ways that make you root for them to actually join together. These images force you to make connections you never knew were there–like how Taco Bell and AT&T both have prominent bells in their logos, and that the Atari symbol kind of looks like some bananas a la Banana Republic, or that American Apparel and American Airlines have the same initials.





Though they’re not subversive like those redesigned logos with added reality, these binary brands will make you look at the logos involved differently. See more of them in the slides above.