5 Free Apps That Will Help You Repay Your Debts, Enjoy The Fall, Build A Shelf, And Much More

If you’re loving the fall weather, owe your friend a few bucks (and want to pay them back), or need a last-minute recipe for the perfect chocolate cake, this edition of Free App Friday will improve your mood.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Google Wallet (iOS and Android)
Scenario: You and your friends share a pizza. You owe $15, but who carries cash these days? Chances are it’s going to take a while for you to pay your share, or you’ll just never do it. With Google Wallet’s latest release, users can send money to their friends using nothing but an email address.
Problem solved. New problem: your bank account.
Nice Weather (Android)
With fall in the air, you need a weather app just as refreshing–and visually pleasing–as the great outdoors. No bells and whistles–just the essentials, such as the current temperature and the forecast.
With most of the world’s soccer leagues in full swing and the 2014 World Cup fast approaching, FIFA 14 gives footie fanatics what they want most–a new (free!) version of their favorite game, with all their favorite players. Goooooooaaaaaaaaallllllllllll!
Loungebuddy (iOS)
Loungebuddy lets you know everything you need to know about, you guessed it, airport lounges: which ones are the best, the most quiet, and, more important, free. It doesn’t matter what airline or class your flying in, you can log in, read past reviews, and find the perfect spot to hide away until your next flight.
Snapguide (iOS)
New and improved for iOS7, Snapguide gives its users a library of how-to guides. Learn how to cook cheeseburgers, build a shelf, dress for the fall, and more.
Bonus Round:
Formerly a paid app, Quickoffice is now free to anyone with a Gmail account. The app allows you to edit Microsoft Office documents, spreadsheets, and presentations and then save them to Google Drive. Oh, and it also comes with 15GB of free storage.