5 Free Apps That Will Help You Repay Your Debts, Enjoy The Fall, Build A Shelf, And Much More

Google Wallet (iOS and Android)

Scenario: You and your friends share a pizza. You owe $15, but who carries cash these days? Chances are it’s going to take a while for you to pay your share, or you’ll just never do it. With Google Wallet’s latest release, users can send money to their friends using nothing but an email address.

Problem solved. New problem: your bank account.

Nice Weather (Android)

With fall in the air, you need a weather app just as refreshing–and visually pleasing–as the great outdoors. No bells and whistles–just the essentials, such as the current temperature and the forecast.