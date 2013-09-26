Say Hi To Hopster, The Netflix For Kids

Go ahead and judge us but we’re going to say it anyway: When it comes to kids, Netflix is the world’s best pacifier. Of course, you don’t want the little tykes stumbling upon The Human Centipede when they’re watching Toy Story 3 and be scarred for life.

Hopster will make sure that scary reality never comes to pass. The service, which will launch in the U.K. in November with an iOS app, provides access to shows aimed at children between ages 2 and 6, as well as interactive games. There’s no catalog on the website yet but it promises to have over 1,000 episodes of kid-friendly shows that will be regularly refreshed. Also: no ads. According to AllThingsD, the pricing will be close to current Netflix pricing in the range of $8 to $10 a month.

Hopster is U.K.-only for now, and there’s no word if and when it will launch in the U.S. In the meantime, all Netflix has to do is keep calm, add parental controls, and carry on.

[Image courtesy of Hopster]