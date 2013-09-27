Google Just Got Into Your Business? Here’s Why That Can Actually Be A Good Thing

You know how every VC asks, “What happens when Google gets into your business?” Well, that just happened to us. Again.

Our company, SaneBox, has built a cloud service that makes email less painful. We have lots of features: snoozing nonurgent emails, 1-click unsubscribe, moving attachments onto Dropbox, among other places. But the feature we’re best known for is automatic filtering–we look at patterns in your email behavior, move unimportant emails out of your inbox into a separate folder, and summarize them in a digest. Over half of our customers are on Gmail, so when Gmail announced the new “Gmail Tabs” feature, which directly competes with what we do, we received lots of tweets asking essentially, “Is Gmail making SaneBox obsolete?”

For many startups, the greatest challenge is not competition–it is lack of awareness.

If you’re in a business remotely related to something Google does (or could do), you’ve had the same concerns. Google has had a long history of getting into new markets, offering services for free, and hoping to monetize them via its cash cow–paid search. Here are the reasons we’re not worried, and you shouldn’t be either.

1. You get what you pay for.

Three months after we launched our beta in 2010, Gmail announced Priority Inbox, which does almost exactly what we do–prioritize emails. That was a scary day for us: Half of our beta users left. Since then, most of them have come back, and today 60% of our customers are on Gmail and prefer to pay us money for something Gmail offers for free.

So we have been keeping a close watch on Gmail Tabs. Thankfully this elicited even less reaction from our user base than Priority Inbox. Why, you ask? We’re told it’s because our algorithms are more personalized to each person’s behavior, which requires processing a lot of data in real time (not something you can do on the cheap).

One of the reasons to charge for your products is it allows you to build better products– (death to freemium!). Google doesn’t have that luxury. Use it to your advantage and compete with Google on value, not price.