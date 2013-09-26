9,000 Soldiers Etched Into The Sand Honor The War Dead

In order to commemorate Peace Day on September 21, a team of British artists directed volunteers in etching 9,000 sandy silhouettes—the number of soldiers who fell on D-Day.

The first World Peace Day was observed on September 21, 1982. It’s an annual occasion for commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace. One of the ways to truly appreciate peace, however, is to remember the human cost of war, which is the idea behind The Fallen , an artistic undertaking held this year on Peace Day.

Created by British artists Jamie Wardley and Andy Moss, whose medium is most often sand, The Fallen provides a visual representation of the lives that were lost during the D-Day beach landings at Arromanches on June 6th, 1944. Using rakes and human-sized stencils, Wardley and Moss lead a team of nearly 500 volunteers in etching out 9,000 bodies in the sand.

These silhouettes were washed away fairly soon after they were created, but you can look throw images of them in the slides above.





H/t to Colossal