99. Charlie Javice

“We didn’t want a 50-yearold white guy telling us what we’re interested in,” says Charlie Javice, 19, of her socially conscious contemporaries. So the University of Pennsylvania sophomore founded PoverUP, an online platform designed to help interested students learn more about starting microfinance clubs, getting social-enterprise internships, and supporting microfinance organizations. The not-for-profit, which launched in April, has already partnered with groups at 50 schools worldwide.