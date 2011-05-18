98. Rachel Sterne

Rachel Sterne’s first venture into citizen journalism was GroundReport, a site that got more buzz than traffic. Now she has a vastly bigger audience: As New York City’s first-ever chief digital officer, she is tasked with improving communication between City Hall and its 8 million constituents. “My focus is on everything digital that connects the government and the public,” she says. Her first recommendations are to expand the 311 service online and redesign the nyc.gov interface.