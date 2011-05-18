95. Jane Ritson-Parsons

“I am always the Scottie dog,” says Jane Ritson-Parsons, global brand leader for Monopoly, “and it gets ugly if I can’t be.” Such passion, however irrational, is common among fans of the world’s most popular board game. But as they become increasingly tech savvy, “we have to evolve to keep up,” says Ritson-Parsons, who has led the charge to modernize the 1935 classic. This fall’s Monopoly Live, for instance, touts an infrared scanning “tower” that barks orders, monitors game play, and initiates flash auctions–all tailored to a generation of kids raised on video games. “Reinvent, reignite, reimagine,” Ritson-Parsons says. “That’s our new motto.”