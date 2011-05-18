92. Nicole Vanderbilt

What CEO Nicole Vanderbilt calls the crown jewel of interior-design site mydeco.com isn’t a cool armchair or an exclusive rug collection. It’s a “fundamentally new technology,” she says. The 3-D Room Planner is a tool that lets professionals and novices alike design virtual rooms, fill them with items from some 800 retailers, and get feedback from the site’s 100,000 members–all before buying a single thing. A former VP at Bebo International and marketing exec at Google, Vanderbilt is winning stateside attention for the U.K.-born business through a partnership with Design Within Reach.