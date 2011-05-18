advertisement
91. Mindy Grossman

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The movie Eat, Pray, Love lasted 133 minutes. Mindy Grossman turned it into a 72-hour shopathon on HSN featuring custom bangles, bedding, tunics, and tea sets. “This was the most amazing storytelling vehicle,” she says. Partnering with Hollywood is at the heart of Grossman’s campaign to broaden the network’s audience, 4.6 million of whom are customers. “I never want anything to be too predictable.”

