83. Esra’a Al Shafei

When Esra’a Al Shafei and her colleagues created CrowdVoice last year to amplify the voice of activists in the Middle East, she never imagined how timely it would be. Since January, traffic has exploded on the site, which showcases blogs and user videos alongside media clips. “We have members from every single Middle Eastern country,” she says, “so it’s a way to keep in touch that’s not overwhelming.”
Process
Inspiration
Which song is guaranteed to amp up your creative spirit?
I found a website called MideastTunes.com that’s a platform for underground musicians. There’s Kurdish rap, Bahai, Palestinian, Iranian rap. These are very political songs about things they’ve witnessed, wars that left their families divided, that inspire me to work harder for the causes many of us support. One I’d recommend is a Bahai rap artist: Foad Manshady. The other one is a Kurdish rapper named Siwan Erdal.
