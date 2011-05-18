79. Leila Chirayath Janah

“Work is at the core of human dignity,” says Leila Chirayath Janah, founder of Samasource, a not-for-profit that connects people in developing countries with work via the Net. One example: Palo Alto-based Benetech has character-recognition text files that need to be checked against their sources. Samasource hires workers in Kenya to correct words the computer got wrong. “We’re creating platforms for meritocracy in the world.”