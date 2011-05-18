advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

79. Leila Chirayath Janah

79. Leila Chirayath Janah
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“Work is at the core of human dignity,” says Leila Chirayath Janah, founder of Samasource, a not-for-profit that connects people in developing countries with work via the Net. One example: Palo Alto-based Benetech has character-recognition text files that need to be checked against their sources. Samasource hires workers in Kenya to correct words the computer got wrong. “We’re creating platforms for meritocracy in the world.”

advertisement

Process

Work is at the core of human dignity. It’s how we define ourselves.

Meet a few Samasource trainees in this video, followed by a clip of Janah from the Clinton Global Initiative.

Network

Twitter: @leila_c

Facebook: Facebook.com/leilajanah

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life