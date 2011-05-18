76. Rio Caraeff

In just 18 months, Rio Caraeff has created the impossible: a successful business built around music videos. In March alone, his Vevo platform lured 337 million global unique visitors, who logged some 2.5 billion streams via computers and mobile apps. Not that Caraeff is surprised. “Music and images have always surrounded me,” he says, citing his father, Ed, who shot album covers for Elton John and Carly Simon, among others. This month, Caraeff will lead Vevo through its latest blockbuster live stream–the Bonnaroo festival.