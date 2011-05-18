advertisement
74. Jessica Mah
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“We want to provide features that people can use to actually understand their money,” says Jessica Mah, the 21-year-old CEO of inDinero, a new online finance-management platform that functions as a Mint.com for small businesses. Among the tools its more than 15,000 users can leverage: an automated budget maker and a sleek dashboard that tracks income, spending, and profits in real time.

Inspiration

What Tony Hsieh did with Zappos is interesting because it’s really great customer service. We want to be something similar with InDinero.

Mah introduces TEDx Berkeley, which she curated.

Network

Twitter: @jessicamah

Facebook: Facebook.com/jessicamah

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/in/jessicamah

