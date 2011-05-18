74. Jessica Mah

“We want to provide features that people can use to actually understand their money,” says Jessica Mah, the 21-year-old CEO of inDinero, a new online finance-management platform that functions as a Mint.com for small businesses. Among the tools its more than 15,000 users can leverage: an automated budget maker and a sleek dashboard that tracks income, spending, and profits in real time.
Inspiration
What Tony Hsieh did with Zappos is interesting because it’s really great customer service. We want to be something similar with InDinero.
Mah introduces TEDx Berkeley, which she curated.
Network
Twitter: @jessicamah
Facebook: Facebook.com/jessicamah
Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/in/jessicamah