73. Oskar Metsavaht

“It all comes from having an open mind about art, design, and sustainability,” says Oskar Metsavaht, founder and director of Osklen, a Brazilian fashion label with 70 stores (and counting) worldwide. The “it,” of course, is Metsavaht’s role in turning his native Brazil into a real force in global fashion, by creating sleek, sensual clothes that are gaining fans in France, Italy, Japan, the United States, and more. The designer also had his mettle tested by disaster last year, when a fire struck his Rio headquarters. “It was sad,” he recalls, “but the moment I saw the colors and prints mixing together–something I would never have imagined–I felt life coming up.” So he gathered the remains to seed an entirely new collection. The much-lauded line, appropriately dubbed Fenix, hits stores later this year.