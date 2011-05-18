70. Yvette Campbell

“Stephanie Dabney was the first black ballerina I saw on stage,” recalls Yvette Campbell, a former dancer. “The way she jumped was incredible.” Now Campbell is helping the Harlem School of the Arts, briefly shuttered due to mismanagement, to soar again. Since joining the community arts organization in January, she’s targeting new business development–in much the same way she grew earned revenue for her last employer, the Alvin Ailey Extension, from $35,000 to $2.2 million in five years.