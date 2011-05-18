69. Jason Castriota

Jason Castriota has a reputation for blending the romance of supercar design (Ferrari, Maserati) with the modern recasting of a car’s heritage. “I take its philosophy and then push that aesthetic forward,” he says. So it’s no surprise that, just a year into his stint as Saab’s design director, Castriota is revving things up. His bold, futuristic PhoeniX concept car was unveiled in March–and immediately drew a polarized response. “It created a tremendous amount of controversy,” Castriota says. “It was a manifesto.” The new Saab 9-3 he’s designing will hit dealers in 2012.

What does your typical day look like?

A: It depends where I am in the world–but If I am on the east coast my day is as follows:

5:30 a.m.: Wake up and begin to tackle my emails from Europe (approximately 40 per morning by this hour), design images to review, engineering criteria for review, marketing/pr requests, budget planning/revisions, travel itineraries, and journalist requests/questions.

7:00 a.m.: Get online to see what is going on in the world (CNN and various automotive sites).

7:30 a.m.: Sketching while carrying on phone calls to project leaders based in Europe.

8:30 a.m.: Web Review of design models with my two Chief CAD modelers.

9:30 a.m.: Conference calls with the design and engineering teams or more emails to design, engineering, and/or marketing teams.

11:00 a.m.: My hour of Zen–athletic training of some kind to clear my mind.

12:15 p.m.: Leave for NY office (conference calls during drive).

11:15 p.m.: Power lunch with my NY team (discussion on design/strategy/finance/biz dev).

2:30 p.m.: Get into office and work on previous discussion pts/ emails/ design.

5:00 p.m.: Return home (traffic means longer commute but will fill time with phone calls to Europe for end of the day review).

7:00 p.m.: Dinner with my family.

8:30 p.m.: Downtime with my significant other.

10:00 p.m.: Sketching/reviewing of new ideas.

11:00 p.m.: Calls and email exchange with my California based designers–check what is going on in the world.

12:00 a.m.: Bed.