63. Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons is leading the charge for J.Crew’s transformation from classic prep to individualized style. The president and creative director has helped redefine the American look by revamping classic pieces with modern twists–quirky layers, covetable prints, and minute embellishments that make every mall shopper feel unique. As the face of the brand, which was recently acquired by TPG Capital for $3 billion, Lyons is more friend than executive, sharing “Jenna’s Picks” in catalogs and online.