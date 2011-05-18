62. Gabriel Charlet

“It’s important to keep an open mind when you’re looking for new ideas and a source of inspiration,” says researcher Gabriel Charlet. His willingness to embrace a technique that the telecom industry had abandoned more than 20 years ago helped Charlet and his team break the record for high-speed data transmission along a fiber-optic cable by a factor of 10.

A video tour of the Bell Labs technology showcase.

I’m not one of these people who needs to find a quiet place to think. I do some of my best thinking in places where there are other people around and other things going on.

What do you do to take a break from work?

A couple of times a week a few of us go out and play soccer or throw a Frisbee around. It’s a good way to get some exercise and at the same to get to know colleagues in the lab on a different level.