61. Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu

For some 250,000 impoverished farmers in Nigeria’s southern Imo State, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu is a true radio star. His Smallholders Foundation station broadcasts 10 hours of agricultural programming daily, keeping locals up to date on everything from soil management to cassava prices at nearby markets. That’s vital information in this rural region, where few people have access to electricity, let alone information on modern farming techniques. Listeners can also share tips, via free solar-powered devices that record and send messages to be broadcast. “We consider ourselves a library of Western and indigenous agricultural knowledge,” says Ikegwuonu. Since the station was set up in 2007, he claims listeners’ crop yields have increased by around 65%.