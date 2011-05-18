58. Eike Batista

Brazilian oil and mining magnate Eike Batista has two modest ambitions: to become the wealthiest person on the planet and to transform Rio de Janeiro into one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Batista has a way to go with goal No. 1–with a mere $30 billion, he’s ranked No. 8–but his Rio revamp is steaming ahead. He’s spent some $230 million cleaning up the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, sprucing up a marina, renovating a hotel, and building a hospital. The shiny new city will get its global debut in 2014, during the World Cup.