57. Giovanni Colella
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Giovanni Colella grew up in Italy dreaming of Marilyn Monroe, but he’s a star in health care, not Hollywood. Castlight Health–he calls it “Travelocity for health care”–was born when he and two friends “wanted to do something that brings together the free market, transparency, symmetry of information, and consumerism.” The online portal partners with employers like Safeway to let workers comparison-shop for doctors and procedures.

