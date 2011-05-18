55. Johanna Uurasjarvi

“Everyone has dreams, and this is mine come true,” says Johanna Uurasjarvi, the Finland-born designer and creator of fashion brand Leifsdottir. With contemporary silhouettes and romantic prints, the line is grounded in Uurasjarvi’s Scandinavian heritage but pulls inspiration from her passion for travel. (Istanbul’s spice markets and tapestries inspired the rich prints and textures that will hit stores this fall.) With impeccable craftsmanship and price points hovering at $300, Leifsdottir is a favorite at such stores as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and sister company Anthropologie, where Uurasjarvi served as head designer before launching her label in 2008. In March, the brand took a much anticipated step into accessories with a shoe line; this fall, it will introduce handbags. “Every piece must express our brand’s DNA,” she says. “If we’re inspired, our customer will be inspired.”