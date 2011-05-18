54. Christian Parkes

How do we tell the stories of the people? This is what Christian Parkes, now Global Senior Director of Marketing, asked himself when he joined Levi’s a year ago and was tasked with running the brand’s Braddock, Pennsylvania, project. The campaign featured iconic ads showing hardworking, denim-clad locals, and inventive municipal investment–Levi’s poured more than $1 million into civic projects such as an urban farm and a new community center. Parkes’s latest effort aims to involve consumers beyond buying jeans through a Levi’s Facebook app that promotes the company’s waterless denim collection with a game. Users who meet challenges “unlock” monetary donations to a water-conservation charity that Levi’s has deposited in escrow. “We’re empowering you to create the change,” Parkes says.