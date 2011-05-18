52. Tony Fernandes

Tony Fernandes’s businesses have a simple mission–to serve the underserved. Since 2001, the Malaysian entrepreneur’s budget airline AirAsia has flown more than 100 million passengers–many of whom couldn’t afford the continent’s legacy carriers–to destinations from Paris to Phnom Penh. Fernandes is using AirAsia’s web traffic to jump-start a fleet of follow-ups: Tune Hotels (“Five-star beds at one-star prices”), Tune Talk (cell phones), Tune Money (insurance, prepaid Visa cards), and Tune Tone (movies and music).