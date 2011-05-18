51. Joy Anderson

“Gender, fish, and church,” Joy Anderson says with a grin when asked what she’s working on. Reducing sex trafficking in Texas, building a sustainable fishery in Indonesia, and creating a charter school in South Los Angeles are among the projects her incubator, Criterion Ventures, is nurturing with its clients, mostly foundations, churches, and other large not-forprofits. As a founder of the investment firm Good Capital, she also helped raise $6 million in funds for scalable social enterprises. The common thread: to translate visions of a better world into reality.