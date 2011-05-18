50. Nizan Guanaes

If you don’t know Nizan Guanaes, you soon will. The chairman of Brazilian advertising conglomerate Grupo ABC intends to push the world’s 20th-largest advertising company up to the ninth spot before Rio de Janeiro hosts the Olympic Games in 2016. The 10-month-old New York office of ABC’s Africa agency has already added titans such as Mitsubishi, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart to its portfolio.