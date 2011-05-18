advertisement
50. Nizan Guanaes

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

If you don’t know Nizan Guanaes, you soon will. The chairman of Brazilian advertising conglomerate Grupo ABC intends to push the world’s 20th-largest advertising company up to the ninth spot before Rio de Janeiro hosts the Olympic Games in 2016. The 10-month-old New York office of ABC’s Africa agency has already added titans such as Mitsubishi, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart to its portfolio.

Watch Guanaes’ acceptance video for receiving the American Business Council Award for Entrepreneurial Vision.

