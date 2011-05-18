47. Chetan Bhagat

The voice of India’s rising entrepreneurial class is an investment banker turned novelist. Chetan Bhagat’s four best sellers have sold almost 4 million books since 2004. Bhagat, also an op-ed columnist in both Hindi and English newspapers, is beloved by young middle-class Indians who snatch up his paperbacks at supermarkets. He knows his demographic of 21st-century global workers, as reflected by the plots and themes in books such as One Night @ the Call Center.