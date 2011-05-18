46. Sam Calagione

Sam Calagione, founder of what’s now one of America’s fastest-growing craft breweries, is living proof that drinking doesn’t kill brain cells. Buoyed by Calagione’s passion for off-kilter concoctions–such as a stout made with chicory and St. John’s wort, “the world’s only antidepressant depressant,” he jokes–Dogfish revenue hit $44.8 million last year. Next up: selling Noble Rot, a beer Calagione’s team made from bacteria-infected grapes.