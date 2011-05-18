43. Naoto Fukasawa

Minimal design, maximum functionality. That’s the hallmark of Naoto Fukasawa, whose myriad creations include a sleek, mounted Muji CD player with embedded speakers, now in the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and a desktop monitor with a built-in sensor that powers down sans user presence, which won a 2011 iF Product Design Award. Not that the former Ideo exec won’t do whimsy: Fukasawa once covered a kiwi juice box in brown fuzz to evoke its natural contents.