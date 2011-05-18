39. Tina Fey

Tina Fey has mastered the funny. NBC picked up her Emmy-winning comedy series, 30 Rock, which she produces, writes, and stars in, through 2012, and Bossypants, her collection of personal essays, recently debuted to critical raves. In 2010, Fey, then 40, became the youngest person ever to win the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, thanks to her biting wit and classic quips (“I want to go to there”). “I hope that, like Mark Twain, people will see my work 100 years from now,” she remarked, “and say, ‘Wow, that is actually pretty racist.'”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens