39. Tina Fey

Tina Fey has mastered the funny. NBC picked up her Emmy-winning comedy series, 30 Rock, which she produces, writes, and stars in, through 2012, and Bossypants, her collection of personal essays, recently debuted to critical raves. In 2010, Fey, then 40, became the youngest person ever to win the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, thanks to her biting wit and classic quips (“I want to go to there”). “I hope that, like Mark Twain, people will see my work 100 years from now,” she remarked, “and say, ‘Wow, that is actually pretty racist.'”