38. Jack Abraham

There’s a whiteboard in Jack Abraham’s bedroom, so he can stumble out of bed and jot down ideas. That focus helped build Milo, a web and mobile app that streamlines the inefficient process of searching for products online before buying in-store. In December, eBay bought Milo for $75 million, tapping Abraham, 25, to transform the veteran e-seller that “does over 2 billion commerce searches a quarter,” he boasts.
Process
A behind the scenes video from the eBay blog, starring Milo the dog and Milo.com founder Abraham.
Last year, the search-online-buy-offline market crossed a trillion dollars, says Abraham. When you start talking about numbers that begin with a T, you know you’re getting into interesting territory.
Network
Twitter: @jackabraham
Facebook: Facebook.com/jackabraham
Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/in/jackabraham