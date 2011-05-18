38. Jack Abraham

There’s a whiteboard in Jack Abraham’s bedroom, so he can stumble out of bed and jot down ideas. That focus helped build Milo, a web and mobile app that streamlines the inefficient process of searching for products online before buying in-store. In December, eBay bought Milo for $75 million, tapping Abraham, 25, to transform the veteran e-seller that “does over 2 billion commerce searches a quarter,” he boasts.