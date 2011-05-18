35. Rebekah Cox

Rebekah Cox is the product designer and manager–and employee No. 1–at Quora, the community question and- answer site started by her former Facebook colleagues Adam D’Angelo and Charlie Cheever. Cox built the front end of Quora from scratch. One of her mandates: Bake design thinking into every part of the development process. “Quora’s goal is to pull knowledge out of people’s heads and share it,” she says. “The product itself needs to get out of the way.”

If you feel that you’ve figured it out, you’re probably wrong. The key to product design is managing what you have and constantly reassessing.

Was there a movie that’s changed how you see?

A line from a movie shaped my last year and half rather substantially. It’s from Gattaca and from one genetically inferior man to his genetic better brother, he explains how after many years he finally succeeded in a competition to see who could swim farthest into the ocean: “You want to know how I did it? This is how I did it, Anton: I never saved anything for the swim back.” I think about that line daily and try not to save anything for the trip back.