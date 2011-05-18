34. Trevor Edwards

Trevor Edwards sounds more like an existential philosopher than a marketing chief. “You bought a running shoe, a football boot, for a reason. Now, who do you want to become?” he wonders. To respond–“to make data more motivational”–Edwards, Nike’s VP of global brand management, has launched an array of simple tools (like wearable sensors linked to social apps and online communities) that record workouts, offer sophisticated coaching, and encourage support from friends–for everyone from future elite athletes to regular folks seeking well-being.