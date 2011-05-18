32. Ann Hand

“It’s like a high-quality Ikea building in a kit, but it’s hurricane strength,” says Ann Hand, CEO of Project Frog, a technology-meets-high-design startup. The firm creates low-energy prefab buildings that reduce both cost and waste while optimizing performance for the users inside. Hand–who spent 20 years at BP, most recently as SVP of global brand marketing and innovation–says that the VC–backed Frog approaches buildings as tech platforms: a structure composed of “smart” parts that can be optimized depending on size, use, and location. And because all the parts arrive flat-packed and ready for assembly, what once took two years to build can now go up in less than a month. Hand has helped expand the potential for “Frogs” from schools and parks to the health-care industry and retail structures. She is determined to revolutionize the entire $400 billion U.S.–commercial-building market. “I won’t rest,” she says, “until we shake up the industry and attach some guilt to wasteful construction.”