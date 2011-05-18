28. Scooter Braun

The credit–or blame–for plucking Justin Bieber from YouTube obscurity belongs to Scooter Braun, the latest in a long and not-always storied line of grown-ups turning young artists into pop superstars (paging Joe Jackson and Lou Pearlman). Braun was only 20 when he started promoting parties that attracted hip-hop’s biggest names. Now, he scours video sites to find unknown talent for whom he builds an online fan base. So far, so great: Bieber has 8.8 million Twitter followers, and his “Baby” video is You-Tube’s most-watched clip.