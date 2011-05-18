25. Han Han

“I am an author, a blogger, and a racingcar driver,” says Han Han, “but I am not a businessman.” Ironically, this is the exact kind of antiestablishment attitude that’s turned the provocateur into one of China’s most powerful personal brands. For more than six years, Han has challenged authority–railing against communism, for instance–in his censor-happy home country, luring more than 460 million visitors to his blog. Today, he’s at the center of a massively influential media empire spanning books (which have sold at least 4 million copies), clothing endorsements, and a magazine (fans quickly snapped up the first issue of Party before the government shut it down). Ever the rebel, Han unwinds on the racetrack.