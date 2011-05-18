24. Kati London

Game developer Kati London brings social gaming into the real world. In Macon, Georgia, residents talk up strangers to promote Macon Money, which can be redeemed for cash or spent at local businesses. In Biloxi, Mississippi, middle schoolers are preparing for hurricane season with a court game called Battlestorm. “What has always interested me are all the ways you can convert signals from different parts of the world into meaningful messages in social systems,” London says. Her work helped catch the eye of the biggest social gamer of them all: Zynga acquired Area/Code last January.