23. Debra Sandler

“When I was younger, I thought, I’m not an artist, I’m not creative,” says Debra Sandler, chief consumer officer of Mars. “But I’ve discovered my creativity is that I can tell what might move consumers.” Since joining Mars in late 2009, Sandler has helped push the candy company to reimagine some of its most iconic brands. M&M’s Pretzel Chocolate Candies–whose development Sandler oversaw–have helped boost M&M sales. Earlier this year, the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation named them product of the year.