16. Elon Musk

Elon Musk comes up with design ideas in the shower. That may be his only free time. In 2010, Tesla successfully IPO’d, and SpaceX became the first commercial company to recover a spacecraft from the Earth’s orbit. As a designer, Musk says, he tries “to imagine, from a physics standpoint, what an ideal solution would look like and how practical it is.” He rarely draws them out; he is in the shower, after all.