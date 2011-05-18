advertisement
15. Eric Dishman

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“All of health care is based on one idea from the 1850s,” says social scientist Eric Dishman, Intel’s director of health innovation. “That it has to be delivered in a face-to-face setting.” His research on aging is behind evolving systems to provide more effective home care. His goal is to enable 50% of care in the U.S. to be delivered in the home by 2020. “That’s game-changing for quality of life, and a trillion dollars in potential savings.” This January, his work inspired a spin-off company, Care Innovations GE, a joint venture between GE and Intel.

Process

Dishman discusses the 4 Cs of rethinking healthcare.

Network

Twitter: @ericdishman

