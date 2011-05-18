9. Jim Yong Kim

As a physician working to establish health-care programs in the developing world, Jim Yong Kim was “constantly frustrated at how poorly we executed.” Why is it, he wondered, “that great academic institutions are not able to help us figure out how to take all this money for global health and turn it into fantastic programs?” Now president of Dartmouth, he has taken up that challenge. Already the go-to source for Medicare data, the college is now bringing together all of its academic resources, from medicine to business to systems engineering, to launch the Dartmouth Center for Health Care Delivery Science. Studying the most successful health systems and sharing their best practices, Kim believes, could improve health-care quality and help lower costs as much as 30%.