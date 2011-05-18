2. Scott Forstall

Jonathan Ive’s slick designs may grab the headlines whenever Steve Jobs introduces a new product, but it’s Scott Forstall’s smart software that fills Apple’s coffers. As senior VP of iPhone software, Forstall is the chief architect of iOS, the industry-defining operating system that runs on more than 160 million iPhones, iPads, and iPods. The popularity of that tap, pinch, and swipe interface has sent Cupertino’s earnings rocketing: Revenue hit a record $26.7 billion in the last quarter of 2010; 65% of it came from sales of iOS devices. Apple’s Mac operating system is now being remodeled around Forstall’s baby, with this summer’s OS X Lion update set to include numerous features borrowed from iOS, including multitouch controls.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens